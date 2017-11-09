NDC Unity Walk In Tarkwa Postponed

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed the scheduled Unity Walk originally scheduled to take place this Sunday in Tarkwa in the Western Region.

No reason has been given by the organisers for the cancellation of the event but Myjoyonline.com has learnt that organisers are in talks with the party’s leadership to settle on a new date.

The campaign forms part of the NDC’s strategies toward reorganizing its support base and re-energise party faithful as it plans to recapture power in the next general elections to be held in 2020 after suffering a humiliating defeat in the general elections held on December 7, 2016 at the hands of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At the recent edition held in Cape Coast Sunday, former President John Mahama said a number of reforms being carried out by the NDC are part of initiatives to implement recommendations made by the Prof Kwesi Botchwey Committee.

The former President also indicated the recommendations are already being instituted.