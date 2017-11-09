Kumasi: Police Arrest 3 Persons For Robbery, Rape

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested some persons suspected to have been involved in various robberies and rape within the Kumasi metropolis and its environs.

The suspects; Emmanuel Fosu, 27, alias Alhaji, Farouk Amadu, 25, alias Burger, and Seidu Yakubu, 28 alias Baba Tunde, were arrested in their hideouts at Dichemso, a suburb of Kumasi upon police intelligence.

According to police, the suspects on board an Opel Astra Taxi cab with unsuspecting female passengers undressed the victims, blindfolded them, bound them and robbed them of their phones and monies.

Addressing journalists on the incident, Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Julianna Obeng, said the suspects in usual occasions subject their victims to inhuman treatment by beating them mercilessly and sometimes raping and dumping them off in obscure places or in nearby bushes leaving them to their fate.

She said Farouk Amadu during investigations admitted his involvement in a robbery with his accomplices that led to the death of one of their victims.

Amadu also narrated to the police that they picked two female passengers at Kejetia five weeks ago and subjected them to severe beatings and thereafter dumped them off in a bush.

ASP Obeng indicated that, one of the victims, 58-year old Cecilia Boakye Fordjour, who sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was pronounced dead on arrival.

Farouk Amadu, Saliu Yakubu and Emmanuel Fosu, were identified by their victims when they were paraded at the Ashanti Regional Police headquarters for identification.

In a related development, the three suspects informed Police about the activities of other accomplices and mentioned one Lukeman Mohammed alias Alfa, and Awudu Osman alias Awudu Ninja, and other three suspects who are on the run.

The at-large suspects usually use motorbikes to rob their victims at gunpoint.

Police later shot and killed suspects Awudu Osman and Lukeman Mohammed who tried escaping when they led the police to retrieve some pistols from one of their hideouts at Sepe, a suburb of Kumasi.

The first three suspects, Emmanuel Fosu, Farouk Amadu and Saliu Yakubu are currently in custody assisting in investigations.

The suspects, who are also at large, are being sought for to assist in investigations.

Another development

Police in the Ashanti Region also arrested a person suspected to be part of a syndicate noted for targetting and robbing unsuspecting female passengers.

Akwasi Yeboah, 26 is part of a gang who use Taxi Cabs in robbing their female passengers when they pick them up.

Two of his accomplices who are wanted by police are currently on the run.

Addressing journalists on Kumasi, Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana warned the individuals behind such acts and assured police will clamp down on such activities.