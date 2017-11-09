Meet Dr. Sarah Dsane, GBC Board Member

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in consultation with the National Media Commission has appointed chairperson and members of governing boards of public corporations managing the state-owned media two weeks ago.

Among the board members for the Ghana Broadcasting Coporation (GBC) is Dr Sarah Dsane.

Below is Dr Dsane’s profile:

Dr. Sarah Dsane worked as a lecturer at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI). Prior to that, she spent over two decades working in broadcast media as a film/video editor at GBC, and then afterwards at Pentecost Media (Pentmedia).

Dr. Sarah Dsane a native of Teshie, attended the Boa Amponsem Secondary School and thereafter obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) from the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), where she graduated with distinction. The first ever female to achieve this feat.

She also holds a BFA in Theater Arts, as well as a PhD in African Studies with specialty in ‘African Family Studies’, both obtained from the University of Ghana, Legon.

With her passion for the welfare of elderly people in Ghana, she for some time voluntarily presented an educational programme on a community radio in the Ga language on how best to handle the aged, and advocated for policies concerning them.

This is also evidenced in her book publication “Changing cultures and care of the elderly” which sought to explore the situation of elderly women - categorized into childless women and grandmothers - in Teshie, one of the six Ga towns of Accra to examine the care they received from their adult children and relatives.

Also, Dr Dsane co-authored a chapter of the book, “Aspects of sexual violence among the Ga of Accra: Ethnographic study of concupiscence in transition”.

Speaking to GNA the head of the Dsane family, William Boyd Dsane congratulate Dr Dsane for her new position at GBC.

“We as family are very proud that one of our daughters was appointed to this position,” he said.