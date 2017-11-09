Security Services Get Involved In Maintenance Works On Bawku Roads

Security personnel in the Bawku area have participated in the maintenance of some principal streets in the Bawku Municipality.

The personnel included men from the Ghana Armed Forces, Police, Immigration, and the Fire Services. They used wheel barrows and shovels to collect sand and gravel to pitch pot holes on the streets in the Bawku Township.

The move supported by the Bawku Municipal Assembly was part of efforts by the Security Services to show commitment to providing an enabling environment for the people in the area so far as peace is concerned.

The Security Personnel chanted amusing songs as they worked to motivate themselves and they covered all the streets in the municipality thus making traffic flow easier in the area.

Mr Foster Aboagye, the Bawku Municipal Road Engineer, said the aim of the exercise was to foster smooth movement of vehicles to ease traffic in the area.

Mr Aboagye said the covered pot holes would also decrease the rate of road crashes in the Municipality as that was becoming rampant due to many pot holes.

He commended the Security Personnel for their volunteerism and communal spirit and called on the residents to emulate same, so that the roads could be maintained regularly.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Yao Tettegah, in charge of the Bawku Divisional Police Command, who spoke on behalf of Heads of the Security Agencies after the exercise, urged residents to value state properties such as roads, hospitals and schools among others and maintain the facilities regularly so that they could stay longer to serve their purpose.

Mr Tettegah said the Ghanaian citizenry was lacking in the maintenance culture and that many state facilities had been allowed to deteriorate due to lack of maintenance.

He explained that when the maintenance culture was sustained, the little resources mobilized by the country would be used to venture into other areas of national interest so as to bring about uniform development.

Mr Tettegah charged the people to value state property and give it the necessary care to enable it serve them better.

He urged the residents to report any miscreant who may intend to destroy state property to the security agencies for further action.

GNA

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA