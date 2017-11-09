Tongo Chief Donates Furniture To Kindergarten School

The Paramount Chief of the Tongo Traditional Area, Tongo-Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtan, has donated a set of furniture worth GHC25,200.00 to the Christ the King Kindergarten School at Winkongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

The District Director of Education in charge of Supervision and Monitoring, Pastor Thomas Apana, explained that the Paramount Chief, known in private life as Mr Robert Nachinab Mosore, was touched by the plight of the children of the Christ the King Kindergarten School who had been lying on the floor to learn.

Stakeholders including the District Chief Executive (DCE), Christopher Boatbil, the Regional Director of Education, Ms Patricia Ayikor, and the Regional Manager of the Catholic Education Unit, Sister Bernadine Pemii, lauded the efforts of the Paramount Chief who is also a member of the Council of State, for the donation.

Whilst the Regional Director of Education appealed to the Talensi District Assembly to support many of such schools in the area, which lack school infrastructure particularly furniture, the DCE challenged citizens in the area and outside to help the schools.

The DCE said although Government was committed to improving the educational standards in the District and had earmarked some amount of money under the One million Dollars per District to procure about 2,000 pieces of furniture for schools in the District, there was the need for others to support in the education delivery.

The Regional Director of Education and the Regional Manager of the Catholic Education Unit also commended the efforts of the District Director of Education, Mrs Stephanie Mosore, for contributing significantly to the improvement of education in the District including other places she served in the Region.

They lauded the District Directorate of Education for partnering with Non-Governmental Organizations including Afrikids Ghana and World Vision Ghana to reduce child marriage and teenage pregnancy in the area.