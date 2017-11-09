Get More Concerned And Interested In Activities Of Assemblies--MCE

The Asante-Akim South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Alexander Frimpong, has called for the people to show keen interest in the activities of the assemblies.

That, he said, was important to promote transparency and accountability in the management of resources meant to transform their living conditions.

He was addressing the chiefs and people of Yawkwei during a visit to gauge their felt needs.

Mr. Frimpong said citizens' participation was critical to good governance and asked that it was time everybody shook off apathy and pull together to bring progress.

He encouraged them to make use of the various structures of the local governance system - unit committees and area councils, to make input into decisions affecting their development.

They should also pay their levies and rates to the assembly to enable it generate more revenue to implement its development agenda.

Mr. Frimpong used the occasion to explain government flagship programmes -the free senior high school and the planting for food and jobs, and called for their strong support.

Nana Akwei Fokuo, the chief, applauded the MCE for the tireless effort to deepen the engagement with the people.