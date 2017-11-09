The Church Should Play Pivotal Roles In Fighting Human Indignities

The fifth delegates' congress of Regional Union of Catholic Priests in West Africa (RUPWA) has opened in Koforidua with a call to the church to lead the fight against poverty and other human indignities.

The Most Reverend Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, said this required forging stronger partnership - strengthening the relationship with the state and giving voice to the voiceless.

The five-day meeting is being attended by 60 delegates' drawn from Catholic

Dioceses from across the sub-region.

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle reminded the priests to do more to reach out to everybody with the gospel to bring hope and salvation to them.

He also highlighted the need to deepen the engagement with other religious organizations to promote harmony and peace.

The Very Reverend Father Dr. Francis Appiah-Kubi, President of the National Union of Ghana Diocesan Priests Association, expressed deep worry about the surge in social vices and said the church should help to reverse the disturbing trend.

It should boldly and roundly condemn anything evil - toxic to the health of society.

Archbishop Jean Marie Speich, the Apostolic Nuncio, told the priests to always remember that the 'Holy Mary' was the mother of all priests by the fact that she gave birth to Jesus Christ and to pray to her for support in their most difficult moment.