Gyan, Atsu Likely Casualties For Ghana Egypt Clash On Sunday

Christian Atsu

Coach Kwesi Appiah is sweating over the fitness of captain Asamoah Gyan and winger Christian Atsu ahead of Sunday's clash with Egypt in 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying.

The two players are doubtful for the final match-day encounter in Cape Coast after pulling out of training on Wednesday.

Gyan has battled with injury all year and it recurred in training on Wednesday, this time suffering “what looked like a thigh injury” and will undergo tests in Accra to ascertain the extent of damage.

Newcastle United attacker Atsu also failed to complete Wednesday's session as an injury picked up while playing in the EPL against Bournemouth continues to take a toll on him.

The Black Stars will face Glo Lamptey Academy in a friendly match later today at the Cape Coast Stadium.