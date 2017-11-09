Vimnation General, Stone Tebour announces the first edition of VimNation fest, and added it will be different from all VimNation shows.

Vimnation General, Stone Tebour announces the first edition of VimNation fest, and added it will be different from all VimNation shows.

it’s the first time the group will be celebrating it’s fest, for the up and running of the group, it will be a night of performances for VimNation artists and non vimnation artists dancers and many more.

The Talented fast growing Radio presenter cum musician Stone Tebour ,the President of the noble vimnation group ,will be seen on Stage with his controversial fellow artist Odeefour Ventura of Buem Fm ,we understand there have been ,some beef between this duo ,after Stone Tebour dropped his Mama Madu Akpele song just for the street ,which Odeefour accuses Stone Tebour for recording the song after the idea have been shared ,which stone tebour the Zion Gate hit maker denies ,the alleged stories of Odeefour.

A lot of people have been wondering what will happen if this two are on the same stage ,barely no one can afford missing this show

Tickets for the first edition of VimNation fest goes for Ghc5 , @ likpe Todome on 26th December 2017 at 6:30 pm to give multitude attendants at Likpe Todome

Guest Artists includes: Entro Gh , Chilly ,Gbagbladza, Susuwodey Gh ,Real Ghalazy ,Larynx ,Mococo Gh ,Jango bwoy , Prophet Seth, Gee Ice and many more.

Sponsors are Saltcityvibes.com, Chorkosi Balm, K Monsi bitters, Azoliken traditional and Healer center, Nolico ointment and Todo