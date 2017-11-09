Webster University Observes ‘Webster Works Worldwide’

Webster University Ghana Campus has observed this year's Webster Works Worldwide (WWW) with a series of activities to encourage communal spirit among students, staff and faculty.

WWW is Webster University’s annual community service day.

The Webster University Ghana team started off WWW with the distribution of Aquatabs – a water purification tablet in Jamestown, one of the densely populated suburbs in Accra where access to clean running water is restricted.

Students and staff dispersed in small groups throughout the community educating residents about the tablets and demonstrating how to use them.

Webster University Ghana Campus also worked in conjunction with the family planning unit of Ussher Polyclinic and Willows International – a US registered Non-Governmental Organization focused on the provision of healthcare information and services to women and children.

Participants distributed safe sex supplies as there are high rates of underage pregnancy in the area.

The day concluded with the group painting some sections of the Jamestown Maternity Home which caters for the health care needs of about 100 women daily.

'Today, as part of Webster Works Worldwide (WWW), Webster Ghana students, faculty and staff have joined together to celebrate a day of community service with the people of Jamestown. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to interact with this vibrant community and distribute educational materials and supplies to help in ongoing efforts of providing clean drinking water to the community at large. We are glad to have also helped paint sections of the maternity unit. This is Webster Ghana's fourth time participating in WWW, and we will continue to engage with diverse communities throughout the country as part of our annual day of service” Campus Director, Christa E. Sanders remarked.

Adelina Martey, Student Affairs Coordinator, noted, 'WWW provides the perfect platform for students, faculty and staff to connect with society and create a lasting bond that will last into the future.'

The WWW community outreach efforts continued with some students participating in the next day event, which was the annual Accra International Marathon – a charity event benefiting the Longevity Project, a charity, focused on nutrition, health and extending the life expectancy and quality of life of Ghanaians.

Webster Ghana also set up a water station where bottles of water were distributed to runners.

Students noted that through WWW, they now aspire to be more involved in community outreach efforts in Jamestown and elsewhere as needed.