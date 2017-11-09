Ablakwa Makes Donations In Support Of FREE SHS

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has presented some items in support of the implementation of the government’s free Senior High School education policy.

Two secondary schools in the North Tongu district; Mepe St Kizito and Battor Senior High Schools, on Wednesday took delivery of a total of 200 set of mono desks, seven white marker boards, 10 boxes of markers and 10 teacher desks with their accompanying chairs.

The gesture, according to Mr. Ablakwa, is to ease pressure on the limited resources of the schools as a result of the increased enrollments from the Free Senior High School Program.

“We all know that the new government is implementing the Free Senior High School program, and because of the program, enrollment numbers have increased. That has placed pressure on facilities which already as we know is inadequate. I decided to also support so that we can ease the pressure and make things comfortable for you,” he said.

The Free Senior High Program is one of the flagship programs of the current government which sought to provide quality education for students at the public secondary schools free of charge.

It started with first year students this September, benefiting thousands of children.

Mr. Okudzeto, who said the program was in tandem with the Secondary Education Improvement Project by his government then, assured students that the various interventions which were started by the erstwhile administration at the time would be continued under the new government to ensure they enjoy quality and affordable education.

The Head Master of Battor Senior High School, Mr. Lawrence Korley, expressed gratitude for the gesture and asked for more support from stakeholders to the school in area of classroom infrastructure and accommodation for students and teachers.