Akufo-Addo Was Not Elected to Carry Out Mob Justice

On a crispy day like this, I would rather discuss an issue of far-reaching national consequence than the hypocritical demand by some tunnel-visioned Ghanaian citizens for the summary dismissal of Mr. George Ayisi-Boateng, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa. The latter has already “boldly” and, one may aptly add, “profoundly” apologized for studiously preaching the infamous “Atta-Mills Doctrine,” which invidiously counsels the preferential treatment of registered and card-carrying members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over all other bona fide Ghanaian citizens.

The adverb of “boldly” was actually contained in the speech of a local leader of the Winneba district or municipal assembly, I forget which. But what is even more significant to underscore here is the fact that Mr. Ayisi-Boateng has categorically noted that he made his statement in the context of the “Atta-Mills Doctrine.” And so one would have logically expected that most of the critics of Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa would either affirm or deny the fact of whether, indeed, there is any such thing as the “Atta-Mills Doctrine,” or the fact of whether the late President John Evans Atta-Mills made any such pronouncement in the wake of his narrow-edged victory in the 2008 presidential election, which went into a run-off, the first round of which Nana Akufo-Addo handily edged out then-former Vice-President Atta-Mills.

This is very significant because the late President Atta-Mills was widely acknowledged as one of the leading legal lights of the country, especially in the area of tax law. He was also a formidable presence at the Faculty of Law at the country’s flagship academy, the University of Ghana, Legon. But, of course, as President of Ghana, Prof. Atta-Mills also acquired the unenviable notoriety of a scofflaw, in the matter of Obetsebi-Lamptey vs. Okudzeto-Ablakwa and Omane-Boamah, in which the Wood Supreme Court ruled against the brazen witch-hunting Mills-Mahama regime of the National Democratic Congress and ordered the legitimately purchased landed and real-estate properties of Mr. Jake Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey to be returned to the former Chairman of the then-main opposition New Patriotic Party.

But what I want to particularly and especially highlight here is twofold, namely, the fact that in deciding not to either demand the immediate resignation of Mr. Ayisi-Boateng or summarily dismiss the latter, as is being vociferously demanded by the leaders of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, including Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the former President, and, reader you guessed right, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as one of the sterling legal lights of his generation, may very well have taken into consideration the constitutionally flagrant “Atta-Mills Doctrine,” as well as other equally damning information, both classified and unclassified, that the overwhelming majority of the critics demanding the head of Mr. Ayisi-Boateng may not be privy to.

At any rate, had Nana Akufo-Addo been elected to sit duck and passively take dictation from his critics, there would absolutely be no need for the political establishment of the Presidency. Yes, Nana Akufo-Addo has a solemn obligation to listen to the concerns of both critics and supporters alike, but he is not constitutionally bound to take decisions on the basis or premise of mob justice which, invariably, tends to be massively tinged with ideological and partisan prejudice. Needless to say, unless any of his most ardent critics and detractors can point to concrete and forensically sustainable instances in which Mr. Ayisi-Boateng may be faulted for having practically followed through with the “Atta-Mills Doctrine,” it would be patently unjust for Ambassador Ayisi-Boateng to be “Quaitooed” or railroaded merely because he has dared to afford his NDC political opponents a verbal taste of their own vintage brew.

Now, let’s get one thing clear here: Nana Akufo-Addo has not “killed” the globally recognized associative spirit of his principled and uncompromising front-row seat in the fight for human rights and civil liberties of Ghanaian citizens in the country. At the very least, he has admirably demonstrated beyond any shadow of doubt that he would not be misguided by the raw and crude passions of the proverbial mob which are often directed towards destructive irrationality.

