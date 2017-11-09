WordDigest: Do Not Feel Abandon

"About three in the afternoon Jesus cried out in a loud voice, (which means "My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?" ).

[Matthew 27:46] NIV

Why did Jesus felt abandoned?

From the scripture the pain He felt while nailed to the cross made Him taught God has abandoned Him.

Although frustrated because of the pain on the cross, He absorbed the pain to complete His mission.

Yet God was still with Him even in His unpleasant impulses.

Do you feel abandon?

It is natural to be angry especially when plans do not go your way.

But should that make you walk away from your relationship with God?

Suddenly not.

People may abandon you but God still keeps His tabs on you.

Today, it may not be all that good in your life but God has not abandoned you.

"Do not perceive all is lost when God is in the equation." ©EZ, 2017

Be inspired.

Prayer

Heavenly Father, let your will be done in our lives in Jesus' name Amen.

