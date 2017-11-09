Gang Raped And Killed At Kasoa...The Sad Story Of Yaa Boatemaa

A 45-year-old woman has been reportedly raped and killed at Kasoa Downtown in the Central region.

The deceased, Yaa Boatemaa was on her way to the market when she was ambushed by some suspected armed robbers Wednesday dawn.

A sister of the, Akua Fosua who confirmed this unfortunate incident to Adom News expressed shock at the incident.

She explained that, neighbours in the area claimed they heard the victim crying for help and quickly rushed to the scene but saw her lying in a pool of blood.

However, Akua Fosua said the perpetrators bolted for fear of being lynched by residents.

The distraught sister said, Yaa Boatemaa, the mother of four was robbed, raped and killed by the robbers.