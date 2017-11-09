Made In Ghana Mobile Exhibition To Be Held

The made in Ghana Campaign Ambassador, Emelia Arthur, will from Monday, November 13 through to Friday, November 17, 2017, storm some business centers in the capital.

The tour dubbed "made in Ghana mobile exhibition" will see various Ghanaian producers displaying their products on a moving van through some principal business centres in Accra for promotion.

The campaign ambassador, who would be on the van, will stop intermittently at vantage points to interact with prospective and potential consumers and explain to them the need to patronise locally made products as the Christmas approaches.

The tour will be climaxed on November 18, 2017, with a “made in Ghana dinner” at the Osu Castle to honour some industry players who have worked around the clock to ensure that Ghanaian products are accepted by all.