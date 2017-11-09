Philanthropist Yaw Kyei Celebrates Birthday With Psychiatric Patients

A philanthropist and a former lecturer at the Presbyterian University College (PUC), Yaw Kyei, Kumasi Campus, has donated assorted items worth GH¢3,000 to the Children's Department of the Accra Ridge Hospital and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The items include bags of rice, beans and 'gari', seven boxes of carbolic soap, 10 bundles of toilet rolls, gallons of cooking oil, 16 crates of eggs, bales of used clothing and some take-away packs.

Mr Kyei also presented an undisclosed amount of money to help in the running of the facility.

He stated that the donation formed part of his personal annual social responsibility of responding to the needs of the less-privileged in society.

The philanthropist explained that there was the need for society to make the less-privileged feel at home “and always know that their welfare is paramount wherever they may find themselves.”

“The Scriptures say that give and it shall be given unto you,” Mr Kyei said, urging all and sundry to give freely in order to lighten the burdens of others.

Jessica Ametsih, a senior nursing officer at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, who received the items, commended Mr Kyei his support.

“We are grateful for this kind gesture, especially with the soap that will help in the hygienic upkeep of the patients. We are so much touched because we thought people do not care about us but your presence here today has motivated us immensely,” she added.

She expressed worry over how most family members deliberately neglect their patients at the hospital after bringing them to seek for medication.

Madam Ametsih, however, appealed to other churches and organisations to emulate Mr Kyei's kind gesture and help in the upkeep of the patients.