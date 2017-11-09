H. E. George Ayisi Boateng Is Unfit To Represent The Republic Of Ghana Anywhere Abroad By

George Ayisi Boateng

When the minister for information, Hon. Mustapha Hamid, spoke to reporters just recently and said President Akufo-Addo would not sack Ghana's high commissioner to South Africa, H. E. George Ayisi Boateng, one's sense of déjà vu was complete.

The reaction of some of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) leading lights to demands by many ordinary Ghanaians - including apolitical, well-meaning and fair-minded ones - for Mr. George Ayisi Boateng to be recalled and sacked by the president, reminded one of the obduracy of the Mahama administration - in the way it reacted with disdain to the widespread condemnation of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) signature campaign petitioning President Mahama to grant presidential pardons to the so-called Montie 3.

The question is: What is it about political power that makes politicians in Ghana who during election campaigns even groveled before voters in order to win their trust and get their votes to win power that way, suddenly become contemptuous of public opinion, and defy reasonable demands for the president to sack appointees whose actions and inactions cause widespread outrage amongst ordinary people?

Have the Mustpha Hamids and the rest of them forgotten so soon that they actually happen to be servants of the Ghanaian people - not our Lords and Masters? Ebeeii. Their transformation into hard-of-hearing, Machiavellian politicians who don't care a hoot about what Ghanaians think of them is truly remarkable. Talk about being power drunk.

George Ayisi Boateng's discriminatory nonsense is unforgivable and abominable - precisely because he heads a diplonatic mission of Ghana's in a sister African nation in which migrants from other sub-Saharan nations such as ours are maimed and murdered in xenophobic attacks regularly.

Ghana needs patriotic and fair-minded diplomats in such sensitive posting overseas who as a matter of course will readily offer consular services to all Ghanaians requiring such services in emergency situations, regardless of their ethnic origins, religious faith and political party membership.

Clearly, George Ayisi Boateng cannot be counted on to provide such honourable, honest and fair-minded leadership to the Ghanaian communities resident in South Africa. That is why President Akufo-Addo - who himself is a principled and caring leader - must recall and immediately dismiss George Ayisi Boateng without any further delay. George Ayisi Boateng is simply unfit to represent the Republic of Ghana anywhere abroad. Full stop. Haaba.