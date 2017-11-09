Mahama's Popularity Not Guarantee To Victory At NDC Primaries

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator for North Dayi, George Loh, has said former President John Mahama stands taller than other presidential candidate hopefuls of the party, but that may not translate into victory at the primaries.

Mr Loh declines to state his position regarding whether John Mahama should seek the mandate to lead the party in the 2020 elections, however, he is convinced whoever emerges victorious in the primaries scheduled for next year can secure victory in the next general elections -- the important factor being a united party.

He made the comments on the current affairs programme, Hard Truth, on the Joy News channel on Wednesday.

He suggests that just like Nana Akufo-Addo when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presented him for a third time in 2016, Mahama too is known widely and may not have to be over-marketed.

“Former President Mahama is an adult. He’s very exposed. He is possibly one of the most exposed people in Ghana today. He has been a President, he has been a Vice President, he has travelled the world, he has participated in other democracies and in elections across the world. He has virtually become like an election consultant," he said.

Although he is yet to declare his intentions to run, former President Mahama, is likely go against other presidential candidate hopefuls like Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Alban Bagbin among others.

But having lost the elections to NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections as a sitting President, some party members are opposed to a John Mahama comeback.

The interest shown by other members of the party to lead the 2020 campaign is said to be brewing tension within the party that has been seeking to forge a united front after the defeat in the last election.

Commenting on whether Mahama should pursue a comeback or not, Mr Loh said, he does not have a position.

“I am saying that [John Mahama] has the advantage that others don’t have. The advantage is that he is starting at 44% [the percentage of votes Mr Mahama garnered in the last election]”, adding “the fact that you are in track one does not mean you can win, somebody from track 8 can come and take over.”

Watch the full show on the Youtube link below.



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]