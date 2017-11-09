October Records 11.6% Inflation

Ghana’s annual consumer price inflation fell to 11.6% in October from 12.2% the previous month on the back of lower transport and health costs, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The major commodity exporter is following a $918 million credit programme with the International Monetary Fund that aims to restore fiscal balance and narrow inflation to 8% plus or minus 2 percentage points in 2018.

“There has been a general reduction of costs across the non-food subsector, but the key items affected most were the transport and health sectors,” acting government statistician Baah Wadieh told reporters in Accra.

Non-food inflation eased to 13.2% in October compared to 14.1 percent the month before while food inflation edged up to 8.2% from 8.1% in the previous month.