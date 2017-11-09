New AGI President Is The CEO Of Danadams Pharmaceuticals

Chief Executive of Danadams pharmaceuticals, Dr Yaw Adu-Gyamfi, has been elected as the new president of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

He became the president after beating the Managing Director of Samba Foods, Leticia Osafo-Addo in an election for the position at the Association’s Annual General Meeting in Accra Wednesday.

Dr Adu-Gyamfi won by 312 votes as against Mrs Osafo-Addo’s 37 votes.

History

Before winning this election, Dr Adu-Gyamfi was the first Vice President of the Association in charge of Large Scale Industries. He takes over from James Asare Adjei who had president of the AGI since 2013.

Who is Dr Adu Gyamfi?

He has been a National Council Member of Ghana's Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association for three years, and among other roles also holds the post of Board Chairman for the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company.

Dr Adu-Gyamfi has also served as the Commissioner for Ghana's Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, Executive Council Member of the Ghana Employers Association as well as an Examiner for the Ghana Pharmacy Council Professional Examination.

The new AGI president has a BSc. in Chemistry and Mathematics from Clark College in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

He also holds a doctorate degree in Pharmacy from Mercer University in Atlanta Georgia, USA, and an Executive MBA from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Accra, Ghana.

Plans

Dr. Yaw Adu-Gyamfi tells JOYBUSINESS he plans to continue with projects that have been started by the previous executives.

He also wants empower to chairpersons of all the 23 sectors of AGI and build capacities of small industries in the country.

The new AGI president added that, the new executives are also looking at how they can work with government to implement policies aimed at industrializing the economy.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness