Corruption Watch Project Launched

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), together with its partners, have launched an anti-corruption project called Corruption Watch.

The goal of the project is to reduce public corruption through advocacy for transparency and ensure persistence in the fight against corrupt officials.

With the mission to promote integrity in public life, Corruption Watch will demand and activate the responsiveness and accountability of all actors in the anti-corruption space to work together to ensure corruption cases are investigated by the relevant security agencies, prosecution of suspects and retrieval of proceeds from corrupt acts.

The project will again advocate for anti-corruption policies to be tightened to ensure that opportunities which breed corruption are blocked as a means of making corruption risky and unattractive, thus serving as a deterrent to duty bearers.

Citizens will also benefit from a series of public engagement and education on corruption and how they can contribute to the fight.

Explaining the rationale for instituting this anti-corruption initiative, Project Manager of Corruption Watch, Dr. Kojo Asante, said corruption has become pervasive in Ghana and citizens are normalizing the practice due to the failure of government and its agencies to investigate and prosecute persons found culpable.

This, he said, is affecting the development of the nation and negatively impacting the lives of the poor and vulnerable in society.

Corruption Watch is a CDD-Ghana, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA) and a Joy FM initiative with support from a DfID-funded programme, Strengthening Action Against Corruption (STAAC).

