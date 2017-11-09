Akufo-Addo Tasks GRA To Drive 'Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda'

President Akufo-Addo, says his vision of growth and development for the country will be realized through the efficiency of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to him, his aim of having a Ghana independent of foreign aid will be possible if the Ghana Revenue Authority , especially at the country’s ports, work diligently to collect the needed taxes.

The president made the statement when he visited the Tema Habour on Wednesday as part of his 3-day tour of Greater Accra Region.

“The GRA is a central part of whether or not we are going to succeed as a nation. When we speak about wanting to build a Ghana Beyond Aid, what we are saying is that we should become like all the progressive countries in the world, a country that depends on its own resources to buttress its own development, and not a country going around cap in hand begging for this or that,” he said.

He said Ghana must be a “country of dignity and pride, that is able to finance its own development. And if we are going to be able to do that, you are at the cutting edge. If you succeed, Ghana succeeds. If you fail, we will fail.”

In his interaction with the officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority at the Habour, Akufo-Addo said “the work my government is doing depends so much on you. If you are able to meet our revenue targets, it will then mean that we would be able to finance the expenditures we would need in our social sectors, for our education, for our housing, for our health, amongst others”.

Nana Akufo-Addo further encouraged the GRA officials to dedicate themselves to the service of the country by working diligently.

“…the time has come for us not to 'chop' Ghana small, but to make Ghana great. If that is where all of us are, we are going to build a Ghana that is going to be the wonder of this world. The world will then see that there are Africans capable of doing it….My part is to try to help define and design the policy. But you are the people responsible for executing it. If the execution is solid, Ghana is solid,” he said.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana