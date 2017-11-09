37 Military Hospital Rewards Some Distinguished Officers

The Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services has honoured 17 gallant retired officers who have rendered selfless services to the 37 Military Hospital.

The ceremony to immortalise the names of the officers, formed part of activities marking the year-long 75th anniversary celebrations of the 37 Military Hospital.

Some of the officers, who had passed on as well as on retirement, were named after some departments in the hospital to reward their efforts and services.

The Departments named after the retired officers are the Trauma and Surgical Emergency Unit (TSEU), named after the Late Brigadier General G.K Deh (Gh/901), the 37 Military Hospital Basic School and Medical Emergency Unit was named after Brigadier General A.B Gyening (Gh/1352), the OPD Complex after Late Brigadier General D.A Twum (Gh/1353) and the Department of Anatomical Pathology after Brig Gen. J.M Wadhwani (Gh/1454).

The Intensive Care /Burns Unit was named after Brig. Gen. J.M Ayettey (Gh/1457); the Board Room named after Late Colonel J.B.B Asafu-Adjaye; Gynaecology Emergency Unit (GEU) Colonel Gladys Gifty Osei (Gh/769); Public Health Division, Colonel E.A Afari (Gh/1249); Reproductive and Child Health Center, Col. Florence Forson (Gh/1028); Paediatric Emergency Unit, Col Theresa Ofori-Akuffo (Gh/1306), and the Theatre Complex after Dr K.G Fordjour.

The Armed Forces Nursing Service MESS, after the Late Lieutenant Colonel Victoria Christian (Gh/162); Allied Ward was named after Lieutenant Colonel Edith Tamakloe (Gh/297), Administration Block (Nursing and Midwery Training College) after Lt Col. Gladys Okwaning (Gh/1062); Dispensary Gate-NTC Gate Road, 175079 Late Senior Warrant Officer Neindow Iddrisu; Main Gate-Dispensary Gate, 156186 W.O1 Sefordzi Aloysius whiles Relatives Waiting Area Department of Anatomical Pathology was also named after Late Mr Attah Kumah.

Lieutenant General O.B Akwa, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Ghana Armed Forces, paid tribute to the departed officers for their service and prayed that posterity would recognise their hard work and keep them in memory.

Lt. Gen. Akwa said the military high command continues to pursue the core mandates of the hospital so that the logistical and personnel challenges could be addressed.

He urged all individuals and departments to continue giving off their best even in 'this trying times' to keep the hospital as the best health facility in the country.

'I am hopeful this recognition ceremony will trigger the personnel to stand up to their duties and responsibilities and encourage all of us to endeavour to work hard in order to carve similar niches for ourselves and future generations,' he added.

Brig. Gen. A.B Gyening (Gh/1352), Retired, on behalf of those honoured, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services for the honour done them.

He pledged that whiles alive, they would be willing to help the Hospital whenever they are called upon, adding that, 'We accept the honour done us and we are most grateful for having offered our services to the well-being of humanity'.

GNA

By Samira Larbie, GNA