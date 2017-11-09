Two Brothers In Trouble For Causing Harm

Two brothers who caused bodily harm to one Halimatu Sadia, at Shukura in Accra were on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of GHC20,000.00 each by an Accra circuit court.

The two, Godwin Torvudzo, 24, Carpenter and Gabriel Amewusika, 35 and a driver pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail in the above-mentioned sum with two sureties each.

They are both to report to the Police every Thursday.

The case has been adjourned to November 23.

The facts of the case as presented by Detective Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, was that the complainant is a petty trader whiles Gabriel lives at Ashiaman.

He said the complainant is the girlfriend of Godwin, who live together in the same house at Shukura with their daughter and that they have been in a relationship for the past two years.

The Prosecution said Godwin often beats up the complainant at the least provocation.

He said On October 28, at about 2030 hours, the complainant asked, Godwin for feeding money for herself and their daughter, but he got annoyed, beat her up, dragged her on the floor and threatened to kill their daughter.

The prosecution said three days after the incident, Gabriel, who is a senior brother to Godwin came to the house and also beat the complainant, leaving her with multiple bruises all over her face.

According to the prosecution, Godwin later again beat up the complainant, resulting in a broken hand.

Mr. Atimbire told the court that, the complainant later reported the matter to the Dansoman Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit of the Police where a medical report form was issued to the complainant to go for treatment, which she did.

He said the two brothers were subsequently arrested and charged.

GNA

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA