Trader Jailed For Defiling 14-Year-Old Girl

A 23 year old petty trader who defiled a 14 year old girl after rescuing her from the grips of two other men who had defiled her, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Charles Frimpong who was charged with defilement pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh convicted Frimpong on his plea.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant Charity Agbekpornu is a businesswoman residing at Nii Boi Town and is also the victim's aunt.

Prosecution said Frimpong also reside at Nii Boi Town and that on October 30, this year at about 0300 hours, Frimpong spotted the victim in front of St Michaels School crying.

When Frimpong approached her, the victim disclosed that two boys had had sex with her in turns behind the school after they had lured her there and that they also collected her GHÈ¼ 10.00.

The prosecutor said Frimpong promised the victim that he would collect her money from those two boys for her.

The prosecution said Frimpong then took her to Lapaz and asked her to wait at a spot for him to buy her food.

According to the prosecutor, when Frimpong returned, he saw another man forcing to have sex with the victim, he fought with the said man and received a deep cut on his lips.

Prosecution said Frimpong took the victim later to a place known as Nkobem at Nii Boi Town where he convinced and had sex with the victim on a mattress in a kiosk.

After the act, Frimpong informed the victim to accompany him to Lapaz to confirm to Police that the man he (Frimpong) fought had attempted have sex with her.

On reaching the Police Station the said man identified Frimpong as his assailant which led to his arrest.

During interrogation by the Police, Frimpong revealed that he also had sex with the victim after he had rescued the victim from the said man who was forcing her to have sex with him.

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA