Egypt's Sisi urges caution in Iran-Saudi crisis

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday his country does not support a military escalation in regional tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, adding the region already faces enough crises.

Sisi spoke at a wide ranging press conference in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Saudi Arabia not to test Tehran.

"I am not for war. We have had our experience with war," Sisi said when asked about Egypt's stance.

"The region faces enough turmoil already. We should approach it (the tensions) extremely cautiously."

But Sisi, who is closely allied with Saudi Arabia, reiterated his support for the Gulf monarchy.

"We support our (Saudi) brothers," he said.

Rouhani warned Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that it will achieve nothing by threatening the might of Iran.

"You know the might and place of the Islamic republic. People more powerful than you have been unable to do anything against the Iranian people," Rouhani said.

His comments came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accused Iran of delivering missiles to Yemeni rebels for use against targets in the kingdom.

Iran strongly denied supplying any missiles to the rebels saying that it would have been impossible to do so in any case in the face of a Saudi-led air and sea blockade.