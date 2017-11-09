Direct Is 2017 Promising Savings & Loans Company

Direct Savings and Loans Ltd, has been adjudged “Promising Savings and Loans Company” at the just ended 2017 Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards (Ghafawards).

This took place at the maiden edition of the Ghafawards which came off at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra over the weekend.

The Awards provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the accounting and finance sector’s development, while recognizing key functions within the industry which promote standards and excellent stewardship.

Commenting on the award, the Financial Controller, Titus Ado-Sowah said, “the award shows that customers and stakeholders are dealing with an institution which consistently adopts, implements and applies best practices in corporate governance, service delivery and value creation for all.”

Meanwhile, the guest of honor on the night, the Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, assured that, the government was going to continue its support and creation of the needed enabling environment for businesses to flourish which will ordinary see the economy also grow.

Direct Savings and Loans Ltd is an indigenous second tier banking institution, licensed by the Bank of Ghana. Until June, 2017, the company operated as Express Capital Microfinance Limited since July 2012.

As a leading player in financing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Direct Savings and Loans Limited remains committed to providing excellent products and services and making credit and savings more accessible.

To demonstrate their commitment to this vision, the company is working on expanding its footprints into new regions of the country.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness