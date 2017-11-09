The Internet Is Puzzled By Bizarre Image Of Insect

A surreal photo posted online of a moustache-wearing insect has left the internet perplexed. Commenters struggled to make sense of the bizarre close-up after the image, taken by leading scanning electron microscopist Steve Gschmeissner, was posted to Reddit this week.

The picture is actually of a mosquito’s foot at 800x magnification. Gschmeissner told Live Science: ‘Insects are fantastic for that because they have all this sort of fine microscopic details. ‘When you first put something in a microscope, you are never really sure what you’re going to see.’

The photo was part of the 2016 Royal Photography Society International Images for Science contest, but didn’t win. Gschmeissner continued: ‘I’m lucky that I do something I love.

The image show the hairy pads and small hooks along the mosquito’s tarsus that allows them to lock on to skin.

One confused Redditor wrote: ‘I actually thought that this was an elaborate pasta sculpture at first glance.’ While another one said: ‘Sweet moustache I might add.’