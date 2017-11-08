Tiger Eye Foundation Announces Pilot Launch Partnership With Klarity, An Online Anti-Corruption Platform

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, founder of Tiger Eye Foundation

Tiger Eye Foundation (“Tiger Eye”) announces its partnership with Klarity AB (“Klarity”), an online community where activists can anonymously crowdsource video-based evidence against corruption issues in their local neighborhoods. Tiger Eye will be working with Klarity during the pilot launch to build up its online community of users and assist in collaboration with local authorities.

As of today Tiger Eye are launching a partnership with Klarity with the aim of making petty corruption a high-risk low-gain activity. Klarity is an online community that allows users to upload video content that exposes acts of corruption. It aims to create a community that connects citizens, activists, journalists, CSOs, and government bodies. A key component is that all content is carefully peer-reviewed, ensuring its relevance and reliability.

Tiger Eye is Klarity’s first Key Community Partner, a collaborating organization with a proven track record for fighting corruption in local communities. Tiger Eye and its founder Anas Aremeyaw Anas have been working closely with Klarity for several months to receive feedback on the platform and understand the problems that anti-corruption groups face.

Klarity is launching the pilot version of the platform in Ghana, Accra, because of the opportunity of being able to collaborate with such a well renowned organization such as Tiger Eye, Ghana’s established press freedom, the strong and active civil society as well as the speed of adoption of smart phones and new technology. From Ghana, Klarity hopes to spread the platform all around the world and evolve it into tackling not only petty corruption but all forms of human rights’ abuse in both private and public sector institutions.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, founder of Tiger Eye Foundation; “We are very excited to be working with Klarity. After many years of working as an investigative journalist and with the Tiger Eye Foundation I have witnessed the difficulty of exposing corruption first hand. This platform will allow us to expose petty corruption in a safer way and help mobilize civil society to increase accountability on public institutions. We are looking forward to be a part of this platform and believe that it can have a long-term societal change.”

Kristoffer Hansson, CEO of Klarity: “We believe that the powers of technology can be used to tackle one of the world’s largest problems; corruption. Our method deters potential offenders, it involves organizations that drive change on a policy level and promotes good governance - highlighting the heroes holding public office who fight to make their local communities better.”