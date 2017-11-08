KMA Allocates Lands For Traders’ Union At Race Course

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has begun the allocation of lands at the Race Course market for evicted traders who been selling along the streets in the Central Business District (CBD).

The move is to help ease the heavy vehicular and human congestion in CDB and to also pave way for some rituals to be performed as part of activities marking the final funeral rites of the Late Queen mother of Asanteman, Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem II, who passed on to the ancestors in 2016, from December 1 to the 11, this year.

The exercise is also aimed at allowing the Brazilian contractors working on the Kejetia Bus Terminal project, which is expected to be completed and handed over to the city authorities by the middle of next year, get access and fix the adjoining roads to Kejetia, which are currently being occupied illegally by hawkers.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Kwabena Ampratwum, the host of Otec fm's morning show programme NYANSAPO, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the assembly, Godwin Okumah Nyame, on Wednesday November 8, stated that the KMA has started demarcating and allocating land portions to leadership of the traders’ unions for smooth trading and avoiding quarrying over land ownership.

‘In order to avoid previous mistakes, the assembly has decided to allocate lands to all the trade unions, and they should find a way of sharing to their members. But still the assembly will monitor them and make sure the leaderships do the right things,” he said.

According to the KMA spokesman, even though there are currently problems in dealing with ‘floating traders’, the Assembly has began the registration for them, to enable them acquire a place at the Race Course market, and is been done under strict screening for equality.

“Those people giving us problems now are the those who do not belong to any other trade unions.In order not to leave them out in the allocating of lands at the Race Course, we are registering them to know their number, so that they can also enjoy the Race Course facility,” he assured.

Mr. Nyame described the relocation exercise as a success, though admitting some hitches, which he gave the assurance of fixing them.