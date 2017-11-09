EPSON Brings Amazing Products Onto Ghanaian market

EPSON Group of Companies has launched its innovative and technological products onto the Ghanaian market which would improve the productivity of businesses in the country.

Some of the new products included; information and communication solutions, electronic cabinets, projectors, inkjet printers, cameras and stationery with between three to five years warranty.

EPSON has four areas of innovation which include; visual innovation, robot innovation, inkjet innovation and wearable innovation.

Mr Stephane Achard, the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Document Service Limited, the local distributors of EPSON products, at the launch of the products in Accra, said EPSON was committed to offering quality and affordable products and services to all its clients.

He said EPSON products would add value to businesses and help in reducing cost and waste, saying 'We will take feedback from our customers and remain loyal to them for a very long time'.

Mr Achard noted that it had an electronic cabinet which could save up to 4000 files in a small space and lock it safely from intruders.

He disclosed that the cabinets would be outdoored on November 14, this year, and asked individuals and corporate entities in Ghana and West Africa Sub-region to patronise its products and services for an outstanding experience.

Mr Arnold Mobolaji, the Product Manager in charge of Customer Product, noted that Ghana had a lot of business opportunities, hence the decision to introduce its new products to the Ghanaian markets.

He said it would form synergies with corporate entities in the country to boost their businesses and enhance cost management.

Mr Mobolaji said the Company's ITS printers had the best printing quality on the market, and sold more than 20,000,000 units worldwide.

He said the three liquid crystal display (3LDC) projector used for presentations combined brightness and true colours to create a vivid view.

He refuted the assertion that it was difficult to get EPSON spare parts on the market and gave the assurance that it had sufficient stock of parts to meet demands from the public.

EPSON has its main Africa Office in Nigeria but also has satellite offices in South Africa, Kenya and North Africa.

GNA

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah/Doris Amenyo GNA