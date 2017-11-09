Don't Build Houses Too Close Quarries---Inspector of Mines

Anto Aboso (WR), Nov. 8, GNA - Communities in and around the Anto-Aboso electoral area in the Shama district of the western region have been advised not to site their residence and other structures close to quarry sites.

The area, which has six quarry companies operating could be affected by noise, dust, ground vibration, air overpressure, fly-rocks and other pollutants if they sited their houses close to the quarry sites.

Mr Desmond Boahen, Inspector of Mines, inspectorate Division of the Minerals commission in Takoradi, gave the advice at Aboso during a day's workshop organised by the Commission.

The workshop was attended by traditional authorities, Assembly members and a cross section of the public from the more than eight communities in the area.

On the theme 'Development close to industrial mineral operation and its implication' was to among others, educate the participants on the activities of quarries and the impact it had on communities.

Mr Boahen said although quarries had a number of benefits including; employment and wealth creation, providing raw materials for the building of roads, bridges, silos, fly overs, embankment and drains, it was also saddled with noise, dust pollution, ground vibration, air overpressure, fly rocks and other pollutants.

He in this regard tasked the quarry companies operating in the Anto-Aboso electoral areas to endeavour to implement all safety measures that would help reduce the impact of quarry operations in the communities.

Mr Boahen also asked that they adopt policies and programmes that would bring back 'post quarry life' such as the creation of water ponds after mining which could be used for recreation, aqua-culture, irrigation and domestic consumption.

He called for effective institutional collaboration and coordination to help reduce the numerous challenges confronting the granite quarry industry.

Mr Boahen also charged quarry companies to employ prudent practices in their operations to avoid excessive impact on communities they operate.

Mr Daniel Obosu of the Industrial Minerals Operators, pointed out that the various quarries could put in place practical measures to help reduce impacts from quarries.

He said for instance dust generated from drilling and blasting could be minimised by the usage of dust extraction equipment such as filters or overhead tanks should be installed to supress the dust that generate from the crushers and discharging points.

Mr Joseph Amoah District Chief Executive for Shama, underscored the importance of the extractive industry on the socio-economic development of the nation.

Mr Amoah pointed out that despite the fact that the quarry industry contributed to the economic development of the country, quarry companies should always endeavour to observe all the rules and regulations pertaining to their operation to save lives and property.

He called for constant interactions between the communities and the quarry companies to bring peace and unity.

The DCE asked that the requisite buffer zones be created so as to prevent the destruction of property during blasting and urged the communities not to site structures too close to the quarry sites.

The participants on their part, urged the quarry companies to ensure that communities were provided with amenities such as; clinics, potable drinking water, good roads and school blocks as their corporate social responsibility to the communities.

They also asked for the payment of appropriate royalties and compensations to the Shama district.

The participants called on the Minerals Commission to sanction quarry companies that did not adhere to the rules and regulations pertaining to quarry operations.

GNA