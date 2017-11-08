Feed a dog for only three days, it is grateful for three years. But when you feed a cat for three years it forgets after three days.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
UBA Wins Big At Marketing World Awards
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has been awarded the Top Marketing and Communications Professionals in West Africa at the just ended Marketing World Awards held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.
GCB, Barclays, Ford won Financial Brand of the Year, Iconic Brand of the Year, Auto Brand of the Year and Pay TV Brand of the year respectively.
The event, which was held under the theme, “Celebrating Brands and Individuals that Work Tirelessly and Passionately,” honoured others including Indomie, Neukleos, Ideas House, Brooks and Blake, Media Reach and seasoned personalities took home awards for their immense contribution towards the growth of the industry.
The Groupe CEO of Instinct Wave Ghana Limited, Akin Naphtalsaid the event was designed to promote excellence in Banking and Marketing and reward organisations and outstanding marketers who have helped enhanced the image of their organisations and significantly contributed to the country’s economy.
“Organisations and individuals who have delivered superior products values to the market and exhibited excellence out from the competition have been awarded,” he stated.
Mr. Naphtal added that the Awards which is in its 7th year recognizes outstanding performances across the marketing and communications industry in Africa.
List of awardees
Experiential Agency of the Year
Ideas House
Ikeja Lagos State Nigeria
PR Agency of the Year
Brooks And Blake
Ikeja Lagos State Nigeria
Media Agency of the Year
MediaReach
Digital Marketing Company of the Year
Neukleos
King Of The Road Brand Of The Year
Gala Sausage Roll
PayTV Brand Of The Year
DSTV
Emerging Brand Of The Year
HollandiaChocomalt
Iconic Brand of the Year
Union Bank
Brand Evolution Of The Year
Union Bank
Auto Brand Of The Year
(Pick Up)
FORD RANGER
Best Use of Packaging
Vegetable Fruit Nectar
Outstanding Women in Marketing
DolapoOtegbayi
Head of Shopper Marketing - MT
FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria
Corporate Communication Personality of The Year
DiranOlojo
Vice President
FCMB
Emerging Agency of the Year
Image & Time
Outstanding Contribution To Outdoor Industry
BayoAdio
Managing Director
Thorium 5
Inspiring Agency of the Year
Zenera Consulting
Media Professional of the Year
Ken OnyealiIkpe
Group CEO
Insight Redefini
Outstanding Contribution to PR Industry Award
BolajiOkusaga
Managing Director
Quadrant MSLGROUP
Lifetime Achievement Award
Jimi Awosika
Group Managing Director
Insight Redefini