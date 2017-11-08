modernghana logo

46 minutes ago | Business & Finance

UBA Wins Big At Marketing World Awards

Abubakari Seidu Ajarfor / ModernGhana
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has been awarded the Top Marketing and Communications Professionals in West Africa at the just ended Marketing World Awards held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

GCB, Barclays, Ford won Financial Brand of the Year, Iconic Brand of the Year, Auto Brand of the Year and Pay TV Brand of the year respectively.

The event, which was held under the theme, “Celebrating Brands and Individuals that Work Tirelessly and Passionately,” honoured others including Indomie, Neukleos, Ideas House, Brooks and Blake, Media Reach and seasoned personalities took home awards for their immense contribution towards the growth of the industry.

The Groupe CEO of Instinct Wave Ghana Limited, Akin Naphtalsaid the event was designed to promote excellence in Banking and Marketing and reward organisations and outstanding marketers who have helped enhanced the image of their organisations and significantly contributed to the country’s economy.

“Organisations and individuals who have delivered superior products values to the market and exhibited excellence out from the competition have been awarded,” he stated.

Mr. Naphtal added that the Awards which is in its 7th year recognizes outstanding performances across the marketing and communications industry in Africa.

List of awardees

Experiential Agency of the Year

Ideas House

Ikeja Lagos State Nigeria

PR Agency of the Year

Brooks And Blake

Ikeja Lagos State Nigeria

Media Agency of the Year

MediaReach

Digital Marketing Company of the Year

Neukleos

King Of The Road Brand Of The Year

Gala Sausage Roll

PayTV Brand Of The Year

DSTV

Emerging Brand Of The Year

HollandiaChocomalt

Iconic Brand of the Year

Union Bank

Brand Evolution Of The Year

Union Bank

Auto Brand Of The Year

(Pick Up)

FORD RANGER

Best Use of Packaging

Vegetable Fruit Nectar

Outstanding Women in Marketing

DolapoOtegbayi

‎Head of Shopper Marketing - MT

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria

Corporate Communication Personality of The Year

DiranOlojo

Vice President

FCMB

Emerging Agency of the Year

Image & Time

Outstanding Contribution To Outdoor Industry

BayoAdio

Managing Director

Thorium 5

Inspiring Agency of the Year

Zenera Consulting

Media Professional of the Year

Ken OnyealiIkpe

Group CEO

Insight Redefini

Outstanding Contribution to PR Industry Award

BolajiOkusaga

Managing Director

Quadrant MSLGROUP

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jimi Awosika

Group Managing Director

Insight Redefini

