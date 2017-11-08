UBA Wins Big At Marketing World Awards

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has been awarded the Top Marketing and Communications Professionals in West Africa at the just ended Marketing World Awards held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

GCB, Barclays, Ford won Financial Brand of the Year, Iconic Brand of the Year, Auto Brand of the Year and Pay TV Brand of the year respectively.

The event, which was held under the theme, “Celebrating Brands and Individuals that Work Tirelessly and Passionately,” honoured others including Indomie, Neukleos, Ideas House, Brooks and Blake, Media Reach and seasoned personalities took home awards for their immense contribution towards the growth of the industry.

The Groupe CEO of Instinct Wave Ghana Limited, Akin Naphtalsaid the event was designed to promote excellence in Banking and Marketing and reward organisations and outstanding marketers who have helped enhanced the image of their organisations and significantly contributed to the country’s economy.

“Organisations and individuals who have delivered superior products values to the market and exhibited excellence out from the competition have been awarded,” he stated.

Mr. Naphtal added that the Awards which is in its 7th year recognizes outstanding performances across the marketing and communications industry in Africa.

List of awardees