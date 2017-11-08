JBA Broadens Financial Literacy Of Reporters

The Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) is enhancing the standard and quality of business reporting in Ghana by organizing a media workshop with industry experts to build the capacity and understanding of financial journalists on economic issues.

Over 30 journalists drawn from the Greater Accra Region have participated in a two day media training workshop under the theme “Monetary Policy: Tools for Economic Development,” to deepen their literacy level and writing skills on Monetary Policy of the Central Bank with support from Bank of Ghana and Ecobank.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison said they will continue as part of their forward looking monetary policy strategies build on macroeconomic stability, which remains critical to the overall economic growth process.

He indicated that the Bank will also deepen its collaboration with all stakeholders to resolve the macroeconomic and financial sector challenges confronting the Ghanaian economy.

Dr. Addison said to strengthen the central bank in the conduct of monetary policy, Parliament passed into law the Bank of Ghana Act (2002), Act 612 in 2002.

He indicated that the primary objective of the bank in the new legal regime is to maintain price stability independent of instructions from Government or any other authority.

The Governor added that this has refocused the central bank on the major task of inflation control and indirectly away from the developmental activities which characterised the Bank’s operations in the past.

The Governor said the focus on price stability is key in the sense that it offers the strong foundation to facilitate growth and development.

According to him, achieving and maintaining a low and stable inflation regime reduces uncertainty and helps economic agents to extract information from relative prices thus leading to more efficient resource allocation and higher growth.

He added that by controlling inflation through effective monetary policy formulation, the Bank of Ghana would be making the best contribution that it can to contribute to sustainable long-term growth and economic development at large.

Dr. Addition noted that apart from the mandate of ensuring price stability to create an enabling environment to support sustainable growth, the central bank is also expected to ensure effective and efficient operation of the banking and credit systems to enhance allocation of resources to the productive sectors of the economy.

“For this reason and also to support the government’s economic vision and transformational agenda, the Bank of Ghana has recently rolled out a comprehensive financial sector reform plan to further develop, strengthen, and reposition the sector as a major growth driver,” he stated.

The Executive Director of Ecobank Ghana, Mr. Morgan Asiedu said the financial service landscape globally and particularly in Africa is witnessing fundamental changes in a rapid manner.

He indicated that this is partly due to advancement in technology, actions by telecos and Fintechs customer sophistication, leading to the demand for better and improved financial products and services among others.

According to him, this notwithstanding, the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector is faced with many challenges, the key being lack of access to credit and high cost of credit.

“It is common knowledge that these two constraints are fuelled by the formal nature of the SME sector, poor literacy on part of most SME operators and inability to keep proper books of accounts,” he intimated.

Mr. Asiedu urged journalists to help put Ghana on the right path towards ensuring financial inclusion at all levels across the country in the shortest possible time.