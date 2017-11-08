Case Of Indian Businessman: AG Application Dismissed Again

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an application of stay of execution by the Attorney General in the case where the residence and work permits of an Indian Businessman, Ashok Sivaram are under contention.

According to the court made up of three justices, the application and argument by the AG were unmeritorious, hence their decision to dismiss it. The decision by judges brings to four, the number of times the state has lost in its bid to have the business man thrown out of the country.

Wednesday's ruling follows a new application filed by the Attorney General represented by a state attorney, Jasmine Armah, after it withdrew a similar one last week without any reasons.

The state has been seeking a stay of execution after it was ordered by the High Court to within seven days restore the work and residence permit of the Indian Businessman.

Background

The court on July 31, 2017, quashed the deportation of Mr. Sivaram by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry.

According to the court, the Interior Minister exceeded his jurisdiction by determining fraud against the Indian businessman without recourse to the court.

The High Court in September ordered the Immigration service to restore the work and residence permit of Mr. Sivaram within seven days, after months of failing to do so, despite a decision quashing his deportation due to its illegal nature.

But Mr. Sivaram, since his return to the country, has not been given a visa despite a court order.

The Indian businessman has also petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to call the Minister of Interior and the Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service to order over what he termed as harassment by the two.

Mr. Sivaram said he was constantly being harassed by officials of the Ghana Immigration Service, and he believes his frustrations are part of a grand scheme to transfer interests in his company, Jai Mai Communications Limited, to his business partner.

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi, has however rejected accusations that he is conniving with the Interior Minister to frustrate the Indian businessman.

