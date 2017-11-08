Staff Of Accountant General Office In Kumasi Forced To Work In Darkness

Work in the Controller and Accountant General’s Department office in the Ashanti region is grinding to a halt after the Electricity Company of Ghana cut power to the office almost a year ago.

The ECG action comes after all attempts to get the Department to settle an undisclosed debt failed.

CAGD is among several government departments and ministries housed in a two-storey building in Kumasi. It occupies all the offices on the ground floor except one reserved for Stool Lands.

All the other ministries have power except the CAGD.

Reporting from the premises, LUVFM’s Erastus Asare Donkor observed there are two meters in the offices - a post-paid meter and a pre-paid meter which is inside an IT office.

ECG reading of the meters show, the post-paid has -45p credit while the pre-paid is stocked with 108 cedis. If the pre-paid runs out, internet cafes cash in.

Sensitive documents of the government department that deals with salaries of public sector employees are printed from nearby business support services.

The IT office which has pre-paid power is devoted to only two computers and a printer. CAGD, therefore, has no internet access for all other computers, air-conditioners are silent and photocopiers, printers are not running.

ECG examination of the card revealed the pre-paid meter powering the IT office if owned by a private individual and not the CAGD.

There is a general idling about with little to do in the absence of power. Pens have replaced computers and staff scribble letters to type and print outside.

Government departments used to enjoy post-paid power but many have been moved to pre-paid meters following escalating utility bills piled up on government.

The government has asked heads of MMDAs to take greater responsibility for the usage of power. Working out funds to pay debts to ECG is a huge headache for the government.

Government's debt to ECG stood at GH¢1,59billion as of March 2017.

While CAGD relies on ECG for power, ECG staff in Kumasi rely on CAGD for a resolution of salary-related challenges.