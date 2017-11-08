Metro Mass To Scrap 7 Buses In BA

THE METRO Mass Transit (MMT) depot in the Brong-Ahafo Region is about to dispose of seven buses that are not functioning and for that matter, not economically viable.

However, this will be done after officials from the State Transport Corporation (STC) have valued them and given the go-ahead.

The depot manager, Emmanuel Kusi, disclosed this to DAILY GUYIDE in an interview yesterday in Sunyani. He said many of the buses are no longer economically viable because they have either developed engine problems or have gotten involved in accidents and therefore not road worthy.

He said as at now, the depot is operating 80 buses across the region, with the Kumasi-Sunyani route being the busiest.

Mr Emmanuel Kusi thanked the government and the national headquarters for allocating 20 new air conditioned/video buses to the region, saying it (region) received the largest consignment in the country.

According to Mr. Kusi, the Sunyani depot is currently finding it difficult to ensure the security of the buses due to lack of space to park the buses and so unscrupulous people siphon oil and remove tail lights and other parts on the buses as they are parked outside the yard.

He explained that as part of long term measures to stop the theft, the company was developing a new terminal at Sunyani Magazine so that management could adequately monitor the buses. He has asked all members of the Ghana Association of Garages who have land to lease it to the MMT to construct an ultra-modern bus terminal that will comprise a restaurant, a filling station, a mechanic workshop and a motel to help passengers who will be transiting to other parts of the country. According to Mr Kusi, the present location belongs to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and so is being asked to relocate because oil drippings from the buses are spoiling its (assembly's) turf.

He confirmed that one of the staff, who was alleged to have stolen a bus battery, is on interdiction and facing prosecution in court.