MP Ayeh-Paye Narrowly Escapes Assassination

Samuel Ayeh-Paye

SAMUEL Ayeh-Paye, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, escaped an assassination attempt on his life at his residence on Tuesday.

The move, according to the MP, was allegedly masterminded by his cousin, Nana Yaa Abomaa, who is the queen mother of Otoase, where the MP and his family live. He said the plot might not be unconnected with his opposition to the construction of a public toilet just two meters away from his house.

Mr Ayeh-Paye told DAILY GUIDE at press time yesterday that when he quizzed those constructing the facility, he was told that the queen mother in the area gave the the order. “I got furious, drove them away and reported the matter to the police,” he stated.

The Ayensuano MP said the queen mother was peeved about his action and hired the services of some land guards who riddled his family house with bullets.

“What was surprising was that the land guards kept asking my family members of my whereabouts but I was lucky I had returned to Accra; but one of my nephews sustained gunshot wounds,” he fumed.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, who has reported the matter to the regional minister and the police commander, said he is living in fear and therefore appealed for protection for himself and his family, especially in the constituency.

However, DAILY GUIDE's attempts to speak to the queen mother on the issue, proved futile as she failed to pick all calls sent to her mobile telephone.