Max International Marks 3-Years In Ghana

Joe Voyticky

Max International Ghana, producer of wellness and weight-loss supplements, has celebrated its third anniversary in the country.

The celebration coincided with its UNIFY Convention, which was attended by delegates from Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire and USA.

The aim of the Ghana Convention held at the Accra Conference Centre on Saturday, October 21, 2017 was to celebrate the achievements of Max International's partners across West Africa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Max International, Joe Voyticky, said the US global weight-loss company is committed to providing empowerment programmes for undergraduates, graduates, professionals, who are determined and passionate about building successful business careers.

“Max International will unify people across the world in the celebration of the incredible achievements of our associates and the unmatched possibilities of our products,” he said.

According to him, “Max is reaching beyond borders, beyond limits, and beyond our wildest dreams, as we bring the life-changing experience of our convention to all four corners of the globe – Asia, Africa, Australia, and the Americas!”

Max International was launched in Ghana in 2014 as part of its drive to meet the wellness needs of global citizens, as well as empower people to build great careers.

Mr Voyticky said, “Max is in Ghana to stay and hopes to expand to other cities such as Kumasi, Takoradi, Ho and Cape Coast in the coming years.

Some of the Max International's products include Max One, Max N Fuze, Cellgevity, MaxGXL, among others.

By Melvin Tarlue