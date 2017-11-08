Ignore Ayisi Boateng’s Apology, It lacks Merit - CDG

Ayisi Boateng

The Chief Convener of the Coalition for Democratic Governance (CDG), Dr. Kofi Hayford Dr. Hayford said the apology issued by the embattled Ayisi Boateng from the perspective of the CDG is one of the many apologies given, not out of true remorse, but one given out of desire to retain his office.

He indicated that the mere apology from Ayisi Boateng has no merit and should be ignored.

“Mr George Ayisi Boateng by his conduct, is carrying his divisiveness to South Africa; which certainly will end up polarizing the Ghanaian population living there. Ghanaians have always lived in unity and cohesion, and it will be most unfortunate for an appointee of the president to attempt to polarize them with his partisan considerations,” Dr. Hayford stated.

He added that an ambassador is an international civil servant who is supposed to be very refined in his thoughts and utterances. Mr George Ayisi Boateng utterances is however a reflection of poor judgment and lack of maturity and infantile.

According to him, Mr. Ayisi is therefore not carved for that task and the orientation given him before the presentation of his credentials did not help him either. The earlier he is withdrawn from such a sensitive position, the better it will be for all of us before an embarrassing diplomatic blunder is caused.

He is calling for the dismissal of the country's current Ambassador to South Africa with immediate effect.

“CDG is deeply horrified, shocked and dismayed to hear utterances attributed to Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa, H.E. Mr George Ayisi Boateng,” he stated.

Dr. Hayford indicated that these statements and views are incompatible with his position as a public servant who has sworn an oath to do justice to all manner of Ghanaians as enshrined in the constitution.

According to him, this conduct of the ambassador is primitive, barbaric and a relic of the dark ages. It amounts to a violation of human rights and the UN charter. It is an affront to the “Father for all policy of the NDC propagated by the late Prof Atta Mills.

“Political victory must not turn the resources of Ghana into the spoils of war for the victors only. You don't necessarily have to even belong to a political party to be accorded the rights of a citizen,” he intimated.

Dr. Hayford said every Ghanaian deserves the right to equal and fair treatment by Government appointees who are paid by us. You cannot draw your salary from the tax payer’s money and still hold some citizens as second fiddles in their own beloved country.

“President Nana Addo must demonstrate that he is the President of all Ghanaians by showing this controversial ambassador the exit. Under pressure, Mr Ayisi Boateng is reported to have apologized for his infantile statements,” he emphasized

Background

Mr Ayisi Boateng is on record to have said that, in his job as a public servant, members of NPP are his utmost priority and that he sees them first as Ghanaians before any other person.

Particularly where the High Commissioner to South Africa stated that his topmost priority in South Africa is to help solve the problems of members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) before any other Ghanaian

He said he had made it clear to Ghanaians living in South Africa that he was appointed by the governing New Patriotic Party, and for that reason, members of the party were his topmost priority.

He emphasized that his topmost priority is to find solutions to problems of NPP member before any other Ghanaian, “take it or leave it,” these statements were made at a ceremony to usher in fresh students of Kumasi Technical University into the Tertiary Students Confederacy Network (TESCON) of the governing New Patriotic Party on Sunday, October 29, 2017 in Kumasi.

What is worse, the ambassador also urged his fellow appointees to emulate his example “Indeed I’m not boasting, I tell you if I had my way, every job opportunity that will come will go to a TESCON member before any other person.

And I know my colleague appointees also have the same feeling except that because of IMF we cannot do anything now…,” Source: Ghana/ClassFMonline.com/91.3FM CDG considers these statements as completely distasteful and unacceptable.

It is on the back of these foul comments that Dr. Hayford is calling on the President of the Republic of Ghana to revoke his appointment and recall him from the Ghana mission in South Africa to show that he the President, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo is not divisive and doesn’t support or encourage divisive conduct by his appointees.