Infinix launches Pre-Xmas Share2win Promo

Infinix has launched a social media campaign to reward its loyal customers in this year’s yuletide with the latest Note4 device.

The Infinix Xmas Share2win promo which runs effectively on Facebook begins on 8th--12th November, 2017 with the hashtag #November4Note4.

Online Manager of Infinix Ghana, Pamela Owiredu said the campaign aims at giving back to customers for their active involvement in the infinix brand.

She noted that the Xmas Share2win Promo seeks to strengthen the relationship they have built over the years with their numerous customers by giving out the latest device.

Pamela added that Infinix on each day will post the product on its Facebook page together with a price tag where followers would be asked to share the product to their friends on Facebook.

Ms. Pamela added that every single Facebook share by anyone reduces the price of the product by 0.5ghc and the last person who happens to share it to 0.00ghc automatically wins that particular product.