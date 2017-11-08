Kwabena Agyapong And Lawyers Using Me For Popularity - Wontumi

Ashanti regional chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako has described a suit filed against him by suspended General Secretary for the NPP Kwabena Agyapong and his lawyers as an ‘attention seeking’ one.

According to Mr. Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi said the popularity of the suspended General Secretary has dwindled in the country and he is using his name as a stepping block to make him heard.

Kwabena Agyapong and the National chairman of the NPP Paul Afoko were suspended from the party in 2015 by the leadership of the party; they believe their existence and their bad conducts will not help the party to win the 2016 elections.

Lawyers of the Sarfo Gyamfi and Associates chambers yesterday filled a writ against Chairman Wontumi at Accra High Court, calling for a retraction of a statement made by Chairman Wontumi, which they described as defamatory, with a damage of GHc40,000

On October 28, 2017, Mr Antwi-Bosiako, was said to have stated on Nhyira FM, a Kumasi based radio station, that the suspended General Secretary was a traitor and should never be reinstated.

The NPP Ashanti regional chairman was also said to have made similar comments on Neat FM, an Accra based radio station.

“Kwabena Agyepong, when he was General Secretary, stooped so low by collecting a plush car from Ibrahim Mahama with the motive of working against the NPP so that the NDC would win the 2016 elections on a silver platter,’’ Chairman Wontumi was reported to have said.

Solicitors for the suspended General Secretary, Sarfo Gyamfi and Nana Fredua Osbon had earlier warned Wontumi to redraw statement by Friday, November 3, or meet them in the law court.

Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako has since not withdrawn the statement.

Speaking to interview Otec news’ Evans Agyei Sikapa in a telephone interview, Chairman Wontumi ‘pooh pooh’ the suspended Secretary and his lawyers, charging them to meet him at the law court if indeed they mean ‘serious business’.

He wondered why an issue, Mr. Agyapong and his lawyers have to the law court should be discussed in the media.

“Stop the unnecessary talking and hopping from one radio station to other making popularity with my name as if I am Ronaldo,” Mr Wontumi said.

Mr. Antwi Boasiako, however, challenged that even though he has not received any court summons, he is ready to meet them, as he believes in the rule of law.

”I will strip Kwabena Agyapong and his lawyers naked, and put them in their proper positions at the end of the day,” he boasted.