Children's Park Inaugurated At Kakum National Park

The Ghana Heritage Conservation Trust has launched a children’s park at the Kakum National Park to further diversify the numerous tourism potentials at the park.

The Children’s Park houses a boardwalk, a miniature canopy walkway and other beautiful attractions carefully planned to make children that visit the park happy and more importantly enhance the full potentials of the Park.

The construction of the Children’s Park is to enable children who visit the Park to play, learn and interact with nature.

Kakum National Park, one of UNESCO’S WORLD heritage sites is a 330 metre, 7 bridge canopy walkway that houses many attractions including a bridge house that enables visitors to stay overnight.

Speaking at the launch of the Park, Acting Executive Director of the Ghana Heritage Conservation Trust, Maisie Howell, explained the reason for the construction of the Park is to make the Kakum National park exceedingly attractive to all categories of persons.

“Kakum National Park has become a magnet that attracts a number of tourists around the world. For 20 years, we have been successful in managing the park that has put Ghana on the world map in terms of tourism.”

According to the Acting Executive Director, the management of the Park plans soliciting technical and financial support for the restoration of the Kakum Restoration Hall for the exhibition of Artifacts of animal life to depicting the culture of the communities around the park.

These, she explains are to provide additional attractions to the park.

“We cannot rely only the canopy walkway. This is the 20th anniversary of the Canopy Walkway and we need to showcase more than the Canopy walkway. We are showing that the forest is not only for timber production but demonstrating that eco-tourism is major conservation tool,” she added.

The chairman of the board of the Ghana Heritage Conservation Trust, Prof. Kojo Yankah hinted the organization will build a bamboo village for the community to enable them take advantage of the many bamboos in the area and also to offer employment opportunities for the youth.

“The forestry commission has given us experts to advise us on how to grow more bamboos. The establishment of a bamboo village will see the introduction of more than 200 products that the youth will be trained in.”

“The Ghana forestry commission is going to train 30 youths: Young men and women to be trained would come from the communities around the park. A year from now all the chairs here should be made of bamboo,” he explained.

The Deputy Central Regional Minister, Thomas Agyei Baffoe praised the Ghana Heritage Conservation Trust for the construction of the park and for unearthing other potentials at the park. He assured every District in the region would be developed into a tourism hub to attract tourists.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Richard Kwadwo Nyarko, Cape Coast