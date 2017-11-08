modernghana logo

Veep Bawumia Gets His DVLA Smart Card License

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia received his New Smart Drivers' License on Tuesday, as he launched a new drivers' license and vehicle registration smart cards.

Acquiring the new driver's license will attract an additional Gh₵91 separate from the present charges on all other services including replacement (Gh₵64 + Gh₵91 = Gh₵155), new license (Gh₵166 +Gh₵91 = Gh₵257) and transferring a foreign license to a Ghanaian one (Gh₵364 + Gh₵91 = Gh₵445).

The new license will contain a contactless chip loaded with the owner's bio-data and the driver's personal information for secure identification.

It will also make use of state-of-the-art-technology; for secure ID printing that can be easily integrated with other systems of the DVLA.

