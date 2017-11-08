Red Flags Raised Over Ada East DCE

Some aggrieved members of the Ada East District Assembly in the Greater-Accra Region have petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo not to swear in Sarah Dugbakie Pobee as the District's new Chief Executive.

The group described last Friday's Assembly elections by the Electoral Commission (EC) as fraudulent, citing irregularities before, during and after the election.

They accused the security operatives and the EC officials of undermining the integrity of the process.

They are therefore impressing on President Akufo-Addo to disregard the outcome of the elections insisting it does not reflect what transpired during the voting process.

Some 17 assembly members in a 5-page petition alleged that the pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, Invisible Forces, snatched ballot boxes and manipulated the results in which Sarah Pobee was confirmed as DCE after two failed attempts.

She was confirmed with 24 votes out of the 39 votes cast, but the 17 said they did not vote for her.

The petitioners also said the police looked on whilst confusion ensued with some assembly members assaulted in the process.

“The police assured the members that they would not allow any uninvited individuals into the hall. This assurance was taken by the general assembly in good faith. The ballot box was then duly inspected, but members could not obtain the seal numbers.”

They also alleged that Regional Electoral Commission Officer present did not allow the Assembly to provide agents to monitor the counting “to the complete astonishment of the members.”

“Purported personnel of the National Security perceived as members of the vigilante group known as Invincible Forces, were the same ones who invaded the room and snatched the ballot boxes away in the midst of several policemen who totally abdicated their duties on the day, and brought their uniforms into disrepute.”

This, and other details, which were detailed in the petition, have informed these Assembly members’ belief that the election was “fraudulent, condemnable and highly unacceptable.”

Thus the members said “we appeal to the members of the Council of State to completely disregard the said declaration since it did not reflect what genuinely transpired in the voting process.”

The full petition can be viewed here

IGP orders immediate action over Ada East confusion

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has directed the Tema Regional Police Commander to take immediate action on persons identified to have caused disturbances during the Ada East DCE nominee confirmation on Friday, November 3.

The police in a statement said the disturbances amounted to “a breach of peace.”

The DCE nominee for Ada East, Sarah Dugbakie, was eventually confirmed amid the confusion and allegations of police interference, where some assembly members were said to have been assaulted despite police presence.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana