But Sister, Were You Not Affected By Mahama’s Dumsor?

The diehard supporters of Ex-President Mahama should take a critical look of themselves, mull over the gratuitous self-denial and undergo a carefully considered reflection and accept the fact that discerning Ghanaians cannot so soon forget the terrible errors in judgement which culminated in economic hardships amid the business crippling ‘dumsor’.

The vast majority of unhappy Ghanaians, so to speak, voted against Mahama in the 2016 election largely due to the unresolved dumsor and the unbridled corruption.

Gratifyingly, however, the dumsor has since been brought under control by the NPP government under the able leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo to the delight of discerning Ghanaians.

Ghana under the leadership of Ex-President Mahama, was, as a matter of fact, mismanaged amid untold hardships.

Puzzlingly, however, loyalists like my sister, who are currently enjoying uninterrupted electricity, low inflation, tax reductions, gargantuan savings on free SHS amongst others, are unabashedly clamouring for the return of Mahama, who wilfully brought irrevocable miseries upon the people of Ghana. What is wrong with you, sister?

Tell me, were you happy when former President Mahama, out of carelessness and insensitivity, doled out large portions of our scares resources to inveterate apologists like Madam Akua Donkor, who in all honesty, contributed nothing to Ghana’s advancement?

So it did not bother you when out of unpardonable incompetence and uncontrolled corruption, Ghana’s debt ballooned dramatically from GH9.5 billion in 2009 to an incredible GH122.4 billion as of December 2016? Are you so insensitive, sister?

Sister, as a mother, were you not concerned when the erstwhile Mahama administration disastrously collapsed the School Feeding Programme, the National Health Insurance Scheme, the Metro Mass Transit, the Free Maternal Care, GYEEDA amongst others? I bet, sister, you need to take a carefully considered deliberation and rescind your idiosyncratic decision.

What about the GH800 million dubious judgment debt payments, including the GH51.2 million to Woyome? Sister, let me tell you, the road to our hometown was not done because of dubious payments.

Did you watch the Brazil World Cup Commission of Enquiry sittings on television? If you did, why do you think some people were ridiculously shedding crocodile tears?

If you care to know, sister, they claimed to have bought a ball of ‘nkran dokono’ at an amazing price of $20.00, a whole coconut for $200.00 and paid the Brazilian escort an incredible $4000.00 per journey to a local market. Sister, all those monies would have refurbished the dilapidated market in our hometown.

Let me ask you: don’t you feel for the penniless people from the Northern part of Ghana? If you do, why is it that you are clamouring for the heartless individuals who embezzled funds meant for development in the area to comeback? Just ponder over your decision, sister.

And how did you feel when millions of Cedis originally budgeted to develop our schools were bizarrely spent on bus branding? Wasn’t it an illustrative case of a misplaced priority, sister?

With all due respect, sister, you could not be serious for suggesting that to err is human and therefore the non-performing Ex-President Mahama and his NDC Party must be given another chance. What exactly do you mean, sister?

I bet sister, you are being impetuous. But I suggest you rather quit for your own good, sister.

Did your life transform by President Mahama and his NDC government’s much touted slogans -‘better Ghana agenda’ and ‘we are transforming lives insobrieties?

Unfortunately, sister, your life and that of your associates never transformed as expected despite the so-called numerous infrastructural projects.

Well, sister, since that devoted attachment could not transform your life, why then hold on to such a vacuous belief?

Let me tell you sister, even the kind-hearted Blessed Theresa of Calcutta would not have kept such unbridled loyalty.

Sister, politicians, as a matter of fact, are never the same. Politicians, indeed, have different levels of competence, experience, knowledge, skills and abilities, so they can never be the same.

Tell me, sister, aren’t you impressed with the work the current NPP government under the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo has done so far?

