Special Report: How Salt Companies Are Folding Up In Ghana

Ghana's salt industry has huge potential; unfortunately challenges such as importation of the product from countries such as South Africa and climate change, are fast crippling the industry.

Salt production in Ghana was at its peak in 2007. But today the story is different as most local salt companies are about collapsing, and in some cases collapsed.

In the second of our series dubbed “LEFT TO DIE” which looks at industries which previously were thriving but are now close to extinction and taken over by foreign players, we turn our focus on the salt industry.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana