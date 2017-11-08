Jomoro DCE congratulates Karela FC for historic premier league promotion

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Jomoro District in the Western Region, Hon. Ernest Kwofie has congratulated Karela FC for their historic entrance to the Ghana's Premier League.

Karela FC topped the Zone B of the just ended 2017 Ghana's GN Division One League with 73 points.

Karela FC is based in Aiyinasi of the Ellembelle District as Cosby Awuah Memorial Park being their home grounds.

The team was formed in October 1st, 2013 and was formerly called Metro SC. 'Pride and Passion as the team's slogan.

Hon. Ernest Kwofie, thanked the playing team, technical handlers and management and also the supporters for helping the team to qualify for Premier League.

He made this statement on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Tikobo No.1 in the Jomoro District when a Jomoro based Second Division team, Tanoeakuba FC played a friendly match with the newly promoted Premier League side, Karela FC. The match ended 1-1 draw at the Tikobo No.1 Community Park as Tanoeakuba FC scores at the 13th minute, while Karela FC equalised at the 86th minute of the game.

Speaking to the media after the match, Hon. Ernest Kwofie was optimistic that the promotion of Karela FC to the Premier League will undoubtedly boost up economic activities such as hotel businesses, taxi operations, petty trading among others in Nzemaland.

He added that any time the team will call on him for support, he will support them.

"This is our team and we have to support the team to succeed", he emphasized.

According to him, the success of Karela FC has proven that football in the Nzemaland is not the decline as many would want people to believe.

"This is a wonderful day, Karela FC a Premier League club is here in Jomoro District to play Tenoakuba FC, it a wonderful day, and a unity game for the people of Nzema", he expressed his excitement. It was the first time the two Clubs played.

However, the President for Karela FC, Mr. David Brigidi thanked the good people of Jomoro District for their unflinching support given to the team to be promoted to Premiership.

He also thanked Mr. Francis Horbah, the President of Tanoeakuba FC and the team for playing excellent soccer with his team and encouraged the playing team to keep their excellent play.

Mr. Francis Horbah thanked the DCE and the good people of Jomoro for their enviable support to Tanoeakuba FC in their Super-middle league competitions.

He also thanked the Management of Karela FC for their assiduousness in getting maidenly promoted to Ghana premiership.

He also reiterated that Tanoeakuba FC is a club to be watched and supported to get promotion to Division One in the next season league.

Tanoeakuba FC was the top Club in 2016/2017 Division Two league Nzema Zone to represent the Jomoro District in the 2016/2017 National Division One Qualification which was held in Essipong Stadium in Sekondi.

