More Demands For Monthly Allowance....Hygiene School Traainees Join Fray

Trainees at the School of Hygiene (SoH) are asking the government to pay them monthly their allowance in fulfilment of its promise.

Their demand follows the restoration of monthly stipends for Nurse and Teacher trainees a few months ago.

In a joint statement by the presidents of the various Students Representative Councils of the three campuses of SoH, the students indicated on Tuesday, November 7 that the trainees have gone through all the necessary requirements, submitted their e-zwich and account numbers as well as valid national health insurance cards.

The students said they have also gone through the confirmation exercise done by the Ministry of Health but have still not received their allowance.

None of the trainees in Accra, Ho and Tamale have received their allowance, they said.

The students said they do not understand why they have been neglected by the government even though trainees from the various nurse trainee schools and colleges of health have received allowances for September and October since President Nana Akufo-Addo made the announcement regarding the restoration in Sunyani on October 10.

Related: Allowance restored: Trainee Nurses lined up to say 'thank you' to Akufo-Addo

About 58,000 trainee nurses and midwives started receiving their monthly allowance after the restoration of their allowance in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region on October 10, 2017.

The government has also abolished the taxes on the allowance to ease pressure on the nurses, especially those posted to remote areas.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier announced the restoration of teacher trainee allowances in September, fulfilling a key campaign promise.

He said the restoration of the allowances is part of government’s efforts aimed at providing quality education under the free SHS programme.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com