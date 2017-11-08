Wontumi To Face Court As Kwabena Agyepong Demands GHC400,000 In Damages

Ashanti Region Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been dragged to court for defamation charges against suspended General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyepong.

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, according to the suit made statements that sought to defame Mr Agyepong on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM and Accra-based Neat FM.

Chairman Wontumi is alleged to have said that the indefinitely suspended NPP General Secretary betrayed his party by associating with elements of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a bid to work against the NPP.

Kwabena Agyepong

In a letter dated October 30, 2017, Mr Agyepong’s lawyer, Nana Freduah Agyeman Osborn, said his client was requesting a retraction on Nhyira FM and Accra-based Neat FM where the said defamatory comments were made by Friday, 3 November.

Mr Agyepong's counsel said his client wants a formal apology letter sent to him, in addition to an assurance that such statements will not be made against Agyepong on any platform again.

“Sir, our client in unequivocal terms has denied ever betraying the NPP or ever having any compromising association with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or anyone associated with it.

“Sir, despite the clear absence of a scintilla evidence implicating our client, our client says that you have engaged in an untoward conduct of tarnishing his image by spewing slanderous, defamatory statements to persons our client has or may potentially have dealings with and the general public for that matter.

“Sir, tangible enough is your statements on the aforementioned radio station dated the 28th of October 2017 on Nhyira FM 104.5 Kumasi where you made defamatory statements, without any legal justification or lawful excuse against our client, which statements, no doubt, are palpable falsehood,” parts of the letter indicated.

“In the said slanderous statement you stated that: ‘Kwabena Agyepong when he was General Secretary, stooped so low by collecting a plush car from Ibrahim Mahama with the motive of working against the NPP so that the NDC would win the 2016 elections on a silver platter’.

“On Neat FM in Accra, you also stated that: ‘Last year by this time, some people were working hard to see NPP lose the elections and Kwabena Agyapong is one of them’” the letter further explained.

Mr Agyepong is asking the court to issue “an order compelling the first defendant [Mr Boasiako] to immediately cause to be retracted the defamatory statement via the same medium used in making them [comments], thus through the frequency modulation of the second defendant and to render an unqualified apology to the plaintiff via the same media”.

In addition, Mr Agyapong is seeking for “an order of the court compelling the first defendant to write a letter personally addressed to the plaintiff admitting his comments were untrue and unfortunate and given his tacit commitment never again to spew such falsehood and scandalous defamatory remarks on the person of the plaintiff."

He also wants “an order of the court compelling the first defendant to pay an amount of GHS400, 000 as punitive and exemplary damages to the plaintiff [him] as damages for the defamatory comments”.

Chairman Wontumi had earlier called the bluff of Mr Agyepong who threatened legal action against him over the alleged comments.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com